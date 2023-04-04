40 jobs to be created as Better buys bank

Matt Smith, left; Vishal Garg and Michael Lamont, right

Better says that the deal will result in 40 new jobs being created at the bank, based at The Mailbox in the city centre, in the next three years.

The acquisition is to support Better’s focus on increasing home ownership by scaling residential mortgage lending across the UK.

Birmingham Bank has most of its customers in the Midlands.

Vishal Garg, founder and chief executive of Better, said: “Better’s global mission is to make home ownership cheaper, faster, easier and simply much better for all. We are excited to bring Birmingham Bank into the Better family and look forward to helping it grow its exposure to residential lending business across the UK.

"Along with our UK mortgage advisor Better.co.uk and our UK mortgage lender Better HomeOwnership we have positioned Better to deliver a vertically integrated platform to help consumers across the market achieve their home ownership dreams.”

In 2022, Better purchased a minority interest in Birmingham Bank. After approval as controlling parties by the Prudential Regulation Authority of Better and Vishal Garg, Better has now purchased all remaining shares of the bank.

The bank’s amended strategy will see it assist Better’s plan to scale residential mortgage lending across the UK over the coming years, with the bank growing its consumer and small and medium-sized business deposit base. This will in turn will fund Better HomeOwnership loans via forward flow agreements.

Chief executive of Birmingham Bank Matt Smith said: “Better’s acquisition of the Bank will bring to life our strategy and deliver a compelling proposition and service. We look forward to supporting our loyal customer base by continuing to offer our deposit and SME finance product ranges and welcoming many new customers in the coming months and years.”

Better’s acquisition is anticipated to create jobs across business development, savings management, marketing, operations, finance, risk management and IT.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “This investment reinforces the West Midlands’ strong track record of attracting US investment and Better will be an extremely valuable addition to what is the UK’s largest regional financial and professional services cluster.

“With an established history in the city, we’re also very proud that Birmingham Bank will keep its original name as it helps future generations of local people to get onto the housing ladder.”