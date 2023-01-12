Likewise enjoys strong growth thanks to expanded property capacity and sales recruitment

Likewise Group plc

The group, which has a base at Birmingham Business Park, saw an increase of 103.9% to £124.4 million in the year to December 31.

Likewise reported that Valley Wholesale Carpets Ltd, acquired in January last year, has performed to original expectations in a challenging market.

Likewise chief executive Tony Brewer said: “The group has made significant progress in the last two years through investment in the infrastructure with new operations being established in Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham and Newbury.

“Sidcup will become operational during January and Glasgow in the second quarter of 2023. Hopefully negotiations for a new development to relocate A&A in Manchester will be concluded shortly.

“In conjunction with the investment in logistics capacity, the group has also made significant progress in enlarging the sales team and increased point-of-sale displays to expand and create a much greater market presence.

“As previously stated, the board and operational management are very focused on delivering the appropriate return on this investment to both secure additional profitability and importantly further investment to accelerate future growth.”

He added: “The group is on target to achieve the current market expectations and is confident in reaching its medium-term objectives.

“We would like to thank our management, staff, suppliers, customers and shareholders for their ongoing support and contribution to what has been achieved to date and look forward to their involvement in the group’s future success.”