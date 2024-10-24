Litterer handed hefty fine after dumping takeaway wrappings in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The pair were prosecuted for separately breaching the Environmental Protection Act earlier this year.

Saheeb Chaudhry, of Rowley Street, Walsall, threw takeaway wrappings on White Street, Caldmore in April 2024.

Chaudry was fined £220 for littering, a £88 victim surcharge and other costs of £276.72.

Walsall Council said CCTV cameras are helping to catch people littering in the borough

In a separate incident, Roshelle Lumsden, of New Street, Walsall, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter from a vehicle on High Street, Pelsall on January 29.

Magistrates heard the case at Birmingham court on July 17 and fined Lumsden £220 for the offence.

The litterer was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £88, and associated costs of £180, bringing the total fine to £488.

Councillor Garry Perry, leader of Walsall Council said: “I’m really pleased we’re seeing regular results like this in Walsall. This isn’t just a win for the council, it’s a win for all of our residents and communities who want to live in a clean borough too.

“The council is absolutely committed to holding people to account who think they can treat Walsall with little-to-no respect.

“Once again, a moment of irresponsible behaviour has caught up with individuals who now have to pay a hefty fine for damaging our environment.

“Our CCTV cameras across the borough are helping us to clamp down on this issue. My message to perpetrators is simple, we are watching you and we will catch you should you choose to treat our borough as a tip.

“You may notice that these offences date back to the first few months of this year, which showcases the dedication of our community protection team, who work exceptionally hard to make sure these cases are seen right through until the end.”