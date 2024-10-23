Air ambulance called after car leaves road and crashes through hedge near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call at 2.20am reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Monkhopton near Bridgnorth.

One fire crew from Much Wenlock Fire Station was sent to the scene alongside a land ambulance and the Midland Air Ambulance.

The SRFS incident log said the collision involved one car that left the carriageway and came to a rest on its side, approximately eight feet through a hedge.

Firefighters used small gear and extension ladders to deal with the incident and assist the vehicle's occupants.

All casualties were taken into care by ambulance staff, and firefighters made the vehicle safe.

The incident concluded at 2.55am.