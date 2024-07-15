Man 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision took place at the junction of Gibson Road and Handsworth Wood Road, Handsworth, last night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 11.06pm to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

Two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma team and an ambulance attended the scene.

When arriving, medics found a man in a serious condition and worked to administer trauma care to him before he was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

Image: Stock

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A man has been seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Birmingham last night.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 11.06pm to the junction of Gibson Road and Handsworth Wood Road, Handsworth to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

"Two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma team and an ambulance attended the scene.

“Ambulance staff arrived to find a pedestrian, a man, in a serious condition following the collision.

"The team worked to administer trauma care to the man before he was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for onward trauma care.”