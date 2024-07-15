'Close your doors and windows' Five fire crews tackling blaze in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fire service released a statement on their X account, formerly Twitter, detailing the blaze which took place today, July 15, on Garrison Street in the Bordesley area of Birmingham.

Fire engines from Highgate, Ward End, Hay Mills, Handsworth, Ladywood and Billesley are in attendance, crewed by around 30 firefighters. A hydraulic aerial platform is also at the scene.

Firefighters - wearing breathing apparatus - are currently working to pure the fire out to avoid is spreading further afield, and have confirmed that there are no injuries, with everyone accounted for.

But while the fire continues, residents and businesses are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

On its site, it said: "We are currently in attendance at a fire involving a heavy goods vehicle in a commercial workshop premises on Garrison Street in the Bordesley area of Birmingham.

Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.

