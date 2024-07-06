Revealed: The Black Country towns and cities where the cost of cigarettes are breaking the bank for smokers

The study, by online vape retailer Vape Globe, analysed ONS, Gov.uk, and Numbeo data about the cost of living, disposable income and cigarette prices to discover where smoking is least affordable after deducting monthly expenses.

Starting from a monthly gross income of £1,342 per person, the results come from subtracting the average mortgage instalment and monthly expenditures per person, which amount to £506.79 and £786.49.

Walsall came out second on the 10-strong list, with a pack of cigarettes (£14.60) accounting for almost a third (29.87 per cent) of a monthly spendable income of £48.88 after expenses.

Wolverhampton comes in at ninth place, with a pack of cigarettes (£14) accounting for just over a sixth (16.83 per cent) of the monthly spendable income of £83.20 after expenses, using the same methodology.