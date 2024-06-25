Popular Black Country coffee shop announces closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Steamer's Coffee House in Coseley, near Bilston, announced its closure on Facebook yesterday in a post that received over 50 reactions from frequent visitors.

The cafe first opened its doors in 2021, run by Kelly Richards and her business partner Paul Jackson.

In the post, it said: "Hi all, it’s with a heavy heart that we announce Steamers Coffee House has now ceased trading.

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported us along the way."

From left to right: Kelly Richards, Paul Jackson and Erin Fahy outside Steamers

It's unclear exactly why the coffee house has closed, but people commenting were sure to let them know how much they'll miss being able to pop in for a coffee and a quick bite.

Commenting on the post, Emi McCaskill, said: "We are really going to miss you all. It was a perfect little place.

"Always welcoming and great company. You even welcomed my neurotic shepherd."

Elke Wallace, said: "I'll miss you, there will be a void in the neighbourhood."

Claire Lewis, said: "Good luck with whatever you do next. Will miss popping in"