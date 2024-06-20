22 Black Country Heroes who made us love our region more, according to locals

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Within the four Metropolitan Boroughs of Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton you will meet some incredible characters.

We asked our readers to name the local people they most admire in the Black Country - and were inundated with almost 1,000 responses as we prepare for a new and exciting awards event titled Black Country Heroes as the Express & Star marks 150 years.

A glitzy ceremony will be held in their honour at Molineux on September 23 with and you’ve got until Sunday, June 23 to nominate your hero for one of the 12 awards.

The categories are: Child of Courage Award, Future Star, Young Star, Volunteer of the Year, Community Champion, Environmental Award, Fundraiser of the Year, Uniformed Hero, Outstanding Bravery Award, NHS Hero Award and Wellbeing and Mental Health Champion.

Jude Bellingham was recognised at the Laureus World Sports Awards

Ahead of the awards let’s take a look at 21 Black Country heroes according to our readers:

1) Duncan Edwards - the footballer from Woodside in Dudley, who played for England in the 1950s and was ranked as one of the toughest of his time. Duncan was one of the Busby Babes and died as a result of the Munich air disaster.

2) Blind Dave Heeley - a father-of-three from West Bromwich who is the first blind person to complete the seven-marathon challenge.

3) Billy Spakemon has won praise for his busking for charity work and so much more.

4) Robert Edwards & Jan who run Sgt Pepper's Friends Group at Wall Heath Community Centre - which is a popular group for the over 60s in Dudley

5) Steve Bull - the Wolves star born in Tipton who was capped for England 13 times. Bull holds the club’s goal-scoring record with 306, including 18 hat tricks.

6) Manny Singh Kang - a Wolves supporter who has won heaps of praise for raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for Dementia UK, including the 2024 London Marathon and walking 195 from Wolves to Newcastle with his son Jeevan.

7) Robert Plant - the West Bromwich singer who rose to fame as Led Zeppelin’s frontman.

8) Pat Cowdell - born in Smethwick, the former boxer challenged twice for the WBC world featherweight title in the 80s.

9) Clova Court - the athlete moved from Jamaica to Dudley aged 17 and went on to represent Team GB at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona as well as the World Championships, European Indoor Championships and Commonwealth Games.

10) Frank Skinner - the West Bromwich comedian has hosted multiple TV shows an dis renowned for co-writing the lyrics for football anthem Three Lions.

11) Lenny Henry - born in Dudley, Lenny began his career as a stand up comedian and impressionist in the 1970s and is now one of the most recognisable faces in the media with accolades for acting, singing and presenting. He also co-founded Comic Relief.

12) Jeff Astle - the West Brom star who won five caps for England was known as ‘The King’ at The Hawthorns where fans still mourn his passing in 2002.

13) Jude Bellingham - born in Stourbridge, Bellingham is one of the most successful young British footballers today.

14) The Tipton Slasher - The champion boxer, whose real name is William Perry, died in Bilston in 1880, and his legendary fighting career lives on with a calendar recently being produced by the Tipton Town Libraries Local History Group - with the slasher portrayed as knitted figures.

15) Noddy Holder - born in Walsall, Noddy is renowned for his hits with Slade, one of the most successful acts of the 1970s with that top festive hit, Merry Christmas Everybody

16) Ronnie O’Sullivan - born in Wordsley in Stourbridge, the professional snooker player is widely recognised as one of the most talented players in history.

17) Dorothy Round - she won the singles title at Wimbledon in 1934 and 1937 and was born in Dudley.

18) Dolly Allen - a comedian, singer and performer, Dolly was born in Wordsley Workhouse in Staffordshire in 1906. She died aged 69 in 1975 and is still winning admirers.

19) Michael Rutter - also born in Worsdley in Staffordshire, the motorcycle racer nicknamed The Blade has won a legion of fans.

20) Dawn Astle - Daughter of West Brom legend Jeff Astle, Dawn has played her part in a new fund to support players with dementia.

21) Kelly Groucutt - from Clseley in Staffordshire, Kelly is best known as the bassist and second vocalist with rock band Electric Light Orchestra from 1974 to 1982.

