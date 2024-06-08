Jot it in your diary! Popular food and music festival returns to Stafford this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Stafford Music & Food Festival takes place on Thursday, June 20, offering locals food, drinks and live performances.

This eagerly anticipated monthly event takes place on the third Thursday and boasts a diverse line-up of attractions, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Attendees can 'tantalise their taste buds' with delectable street food offerings from various vendors, sip on refreshing beverages from mobile bars and explore an enticing selection of retail stalls offering unique finds.

The Ancient High House will be open late as well as many independent shops, and local bars eagerly awaiting patrons.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the stage will host a line up of talented performers, promising 'electrifying performances' throughout the evening.

From the local duo Jerry Lee and Jeannie Bee to the sounds of Haze, Serenity Singers and The Sound A.K.A attendees can look forward to captivating displays by Funky Fitness, Dance Fusion and Dance Nuvo, showcasing the vibrant spirit of the local community.

Organiser Lorraine Conkey is looking forward to the Stafford Food and Drink Festival, which takes place on 20th June

A spokesperson for the event, said: "The Stafford Music & Food Festival wouldn't be possible without the generous support of its sponsors. Carthys Accounts, Jackson Perry Legal, Stafford School of Dance, and M& M Legal have stepped up to make this event a reality, demonstrating their commitment to fostering community spirit and cultural vibrancy.

The event's organiser, Lorraine Conkey, said: "Stafford's Music & Food Festival is all about bringing people together for a fantastic time.

"It's a testament to the spirit of our community and a big draw for folks near and far. We owe a huge thanks to our sponsors, performers, vendors, and volunteers for making it all possible with free admission the event accessible to all members of the community."

The upcoming Stafford Music & Food Festival with entertainment for all ages opens at 4 pm and ends at 9 pm, where the Market Square Stafford and town centre will transform into a 'bustling hub of excitement, offering a delightful array of attractions'.