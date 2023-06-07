Wombourne woman fined for assaults on two police officers

Louisa Randell, 44, who lives in Wombourne, appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court on May 31 and admitted two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and one count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Officers were called to a pub on Station Road, Wombourne on February 14 after it was reported that Randell, who was inside with another woman, had refused to leave despite being asked by staff due to her behaviour.

She made threats to the two offices and became verbally and physically abusive.

Whilst on the car park of the pub, she pushed one of the officers and was arrested. Then, in custody, Randell kicked a female officer in the leg whilst continuing her verbal outbursts.

Randell was given a 12-month community order and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £185 in costs and £114 in victim surcharge.

Speaking following the sentencing, PC Thomas Evans said: “I’m happy that Randell later admitted to her actions after causing a great deal of disruption to both the local community and the attending officers.