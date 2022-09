On Sunday there will be an open-air service in the town's Arboretum park, in Broadway North, from 11.30am to 2pm at the bandstand organised by Bethel Lighthouse Church.

It will be followed by a worship night at Green Lane Baptist Church in Burrowes Street off the A34 Green Lane in Walsall at 6pm also on Sunday. The evening service featuring a contemporary band is being jointly organised by Baptist churches based in Walsall and Wednesbury.