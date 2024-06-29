In pictures: Festival fans swarm Cannock Chase Forest for the opening night of Forest Live

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Music fans flocked to Cannock Chase for Forest Live as the nature-highlighting music festival began, featuring performances from some the UK's most popular music artists.

In with the performances, an all new stage and VIP area featured at Birches Valley, readied to welcome the first headline act, multi platinum pop star Anne Marie, who topped the bill for day one of the three-day extravaganza.

Hundreds of fans - of all ages - can be seen in exclusive images filling the area either lounging with drinks and food, or perched as close to stage as possible to enjoy the music on offer.

The festival kicked of yesterday and will continue until Saturday night. Credit: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

As well Anne Marie, support performances from ADT and solo artists Georgia also kept guests entertained, in an opening evening made better by warm weather and sunshine.

And what's ever better, is the whole festival is for a good cause - to protect the regions most beautiful natural areas and help maintain them for future generations to enjoy.

Forestry England uses the money Forest Live raises to maintain beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 291 million visits in 2022-23. Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests.

Over two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last twenty-three years. And, in 2024, Forest Live presents the concerts in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor for the first time.

Previous years have seen the likes of Simple Minds, Rag 'n' Bone Man and Sam Ryder appear – last time out it was Madness, Paul Weller, Tom Grennan and Jack Savoretti who entertained thousands of concert goers in the natural amphitheatre set in the stunning setting of Cannock Chase.

The special gigs will take place at six forests throughout England — Delamere Forest, Dalby Forest, Sherwood Pines, High Lodge Thetford Forest, Westonbirt Arboretum and Cannock Chase Forest.

Limited tickets are still available with full details available at www.forestlive.com