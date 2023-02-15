Show based on book by popular children's author on its way to Stafford

Zog is coming to Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

Zog, based on the book by Julia Donaldson, will be on stage at the Gatehouse Theatre from February 24-26 as part of a new UK Tour.

Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon’s school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know.

Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet – a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great.

First published in 2010, Zog won the Galaxy National Children’s Book of the Year Award.

It has since sold over one million copies and has been published in 19 languages.

On Christmas Day 2018, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog on BBC One featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.

Zog is adapted for the stage by Freckle Productions.

The show is suitable for children and families of all ages.

Tickets cost £17.