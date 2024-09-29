Jared Leto and Ayo Edebiri make a statement at Paris Fashion Week gala
The annual fashion event took place at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday to celebrate the BoF 500 index.
Jared Leto, Ayo Edebiri and Shay Mitchell were among the stars who made a statement at the Business of Fashion’s BoF 500 gala.
The annual fashion event took place at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday amid Paris Fashion Week to celebrate the BoF 500, an annual index of the people shaping the fashion industry.
Hollywood star Leto, known for his bold fashion looks, wore a long cream coat over his bare chest.
The singer and actor accessorised the look with a black chunky, beaded necklace and a red bandana.
The Bear star Edebiri donned a white and green floral gown which featured a structured skirt.
The Emmy-winning actress paired the outfit with black sandals and wore her long black hair down in a wave.
Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell looked striking in a red voluminous coat which featured an oversized collar and sleeves at the event.
The Canadian actress wore the piece over a white shirt and black tie combo paired with black shorts, white socks and black heels.
Model Barbara Palvin went for a classic look for the occasion, wearing a white gown with a high-leg slit.
She opted for a no-jewellery look and accessorised the outfit with black-heeled pumps.
Singer and actress Dove Cameron stayed on the red theme with a scarlet-coloured, off-the-shoulder tulle dress which featured three black bows tied around the bodice.
She was in attendance at the event with her partner, Maneskin lead singer Damiano David, who wore a slate grey satin suit.
Supermodel Adriana Lima kept it classic with a black satin dress with a high neck and leg slit.
She vamped up the look by wearing sheer tights and gloves which stretched to her bicep.