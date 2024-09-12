Venom trailer shows Tom Hardy as Marvel antihero on the run from his creator

The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance features Tom Hardy as the Marvel antihero on the run from his creator.

The film, which will be released in the UK on October 25, will see Hardy return to play Venom and his host Eddie Brock and see the pair forced to make “a devastating decision”.

In the advert, the antihero can be seen fighting on top of a plane with a spider-like villain, before telling Eddie “my home has found us” and explaining that his creator Knull is hunting for him as they “have something he needs”.

The character is also seen transforming into a fish and riding a motorcycle to escape enemies.

At one point in the trailer Venom tells his host: “We’ve come a long way you and me, but we are screwed.”

A Sony Pictures statement on the film read: “In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

Light-hearted moments in the trailer see Venom knocking out a man who starts urinating on him, and developing a gambling habit in a Las Vegas casino as he tells Eddie “it’s like all of my problems have gone away” before adding “we need more money”.

The film will also star Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.

Venom: The Last Dance will be directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote alongside Hardy.

The film will be the last in the Venom series following 2018’s Venom and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage.