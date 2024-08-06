Chloe Bailey reveals album release date: ‘A storm is coming’

US singer Chloe Bailey’s second solo album titled Trouble In Paradise is set for release on Friday.

The album features a reunion on a track with her sister Halle Bailey, who recently starred as Ariel in Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The pair last collaborated on their 2020 album titled Ungodly Hour.

“I got in my sister’s head and was like, OK, what is going on in her life right now?,” Chloe previously told Nylon magazine about the song titled Want Me.

“We both have our own lives. She’s a mum now, we’re both travelling, we’re constantly passing each other in the sky.

“And I was like, ‘Sis, we’re going to be in New York at the same time, I would love for you to be on the record’.”

Speaking of recording the song, she added: “It just felt like old times”.

In January, Halle announced the birth of her son and called it “the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales talk to Chloe and Halle Bailey at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

The sisters got their break when Beyonce noticed a YouTube rendition of her track Pretty Hurts and signed them to her Parkwood Entertainment label.

They released their debut album The Kids Are Alright in March 2018 and earned their first two Grammy nominations for best urban contemporary album and best new artist in 2019, later securing three more nominations as Chloe x Halle.

In March last year, Chloe released her first solo album titled In Pieces.

Announcing the release date for her second solo project, she shared a picture of herself partially submerged in water wearing a neon yellow dress.

“A storm is coming. TROUBLE IN PARADISE 8/9,” she wrote.