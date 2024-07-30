Andrew Flintoff could tell tale of how crash ‘changed life forever’ in TV series

Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has suggested he could speak in a forthcoming BBC series about the high-speed car crash which took place while he was filming Top Gear.

The TV presenter and former England cricketer was badly hurt in an accident while filming at the motoring programme’s test track Dunsfold Aerodrome in December 2022.

The 46-year-old has not spoken to the media about the incident but has returned to public life over the past year, and in March the BBC announced the former Top Gear host would return for another series of Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams.

In a trailer for the four-part series, Flintoff hints that he could open up about the accident in a clip where he says “something happened that’s changed my life forever” while his face and the scars from his injuries are shown clearly on screen.

Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Andrew Flintoff with a McLaren 600LT on the Top Gear test track in Dunsfold Park (Ian West/PA)

After Flintoff’s admission, a narrator says: “This is the story of the most unlikely cricket tour that almost didn’t happen.”

Field Of Dreams On Tour follows on from the first series in 2022 in which Flintoff moulded a group of unlikely teenagers from his hometown of Preston, Lancashire, into a cricket team. This time they are to tour India.

In November, the BBC announced that Top Gear would be rested for the “foreseeable future” following Flintoff’s accident.

The former England cricket captain received a financial settlement from the corporation.

Flintoff started presenting Top Gear in 2019 and has also appeared on Sky’s A League Of Their Own, and won the first series of the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Field Of Dreams On Tour is coming this summer to BBC iPlayer and BBC One.