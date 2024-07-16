Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour after he is ‘blindsided’ by Trump comment

Jack Black has cancelled the rest of his band Tenacious D’s world tour after his bandmate made a controversial “joke” about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The School of Rock star said he was “blindsided” by Kyle Gass’s remarks on stage, adding that “all future creative plans” for the duo are on hold.

The comedy rock group were on stage in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday when Gass was asked to make a birthday wish.

Gass sparked controversy when he replied: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

In a statement on Instagram, Black said: “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday.

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Jack Black said he was ‘blindsided’ by comments made by his bandmate Kyle Gass (left) (Yui Mok/PA)

The duo were due to play another week of gigs in Australia before heading to Australia.

Tenacious D was also due to begin a US tour in October.

Black and Gass formed Tenacious D in 1994 when they were members of The Actors’ Gang theatre company.