Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd to star in CBBC Jacqueline Wilson adaption

Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd is to star in a BBC Studios adaption of Dame Jacqueline Wilson’s The Primrose Railway Children.

The 50-year-old actor, who also featured in the film Trainspotting, will play Rob Robinson in the 90-minute CBBC special, which is an adaption of Dame Jacqueline’s modern reimagining of E Nesbit’s classic The Railway Children.

The story follows Phoebe, her older sister Becks, older brother Perry, and their mum, who are living in Glasgow, when suddenly they are uprooted from their lives and moved to the remote highlands of Scotland.

The show will also star Nina Toussaint-White (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Soap star Nina Toussaint-White will play mother Sarah Robinson, while the three children will be played by Ava McCarthy, Ida Brooke and Tylan Bailey.

Speaking of the series, McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt in American medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, said: “Reading Tom’s brilliant script was a real joy, it captures the spirit and emotion of the original The Railway Children, a film that I loved as a child, so it was an easy decision to come back and film this in Scotland.

“I’m always so proud and happy to come home and work with the brilliant crews and talents that Scotland overflows with.

“I can’t wait to step into the character of Rob and retell this reimagined British classic story alongside such an exciting cast. It will be a cinematic treat for the family.”

Tali Walters, creative director at BBC Studios’ kids and family productions, said: “BBC Studios’ kids and family productions has enjoyed a close and creative relationship with Jacqueline Wilson for many years, and are thrilled to work with Tom Bidwell to bring another of her stories to the screen.

Dame Jacqueline Wilson wrote The Primrose Railway Children (Ian West/PA)

“With such an exciting cast including Kevin and Nina, alongside tremendously exciting new youth talent.

“We are proud to be making this dramatic and ambitious production in Scotland with all it offers in terms of locations and talent, and very much looking forward to sharing it with families across the UK and around the world.”

The Railway Children story first hit screens in 1968, as a BBC adaption, before a feature film of the 1906 novel was released in cinemas in 1970.

Filming for the CBBC special will take place in and around Glasgow and the Scottish Highlands and will begin this month.