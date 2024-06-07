Slim’s back: Eminem’s Houdini nets biggest opening week of 2024 in singles chart

Eminem’s latest track has achieved the biggest opening week for a song in the UK singles chart this year.

The American rapper, real name Marshall Mathers, has secured his 11th number one single in the UK with the track Houdini.

The song, which makes reference to his 2002 record Without Me, is to appear on his upcoming studio album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace).

It has clinched the UK top spot with 104,800 chart units this week and 13.3 million streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

The achievement marks the Missouri-born rapper’s first UK chart-topper since 2020’s Godzilla, featuring the late Juice WRLD.

The 51-year-old has received a backlash to the song, however, as the lyrics are thought to reference when rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s feet were shot at in 2020.

“If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me. Would I really have a shot at a feat?,” the lyrics read.

Eminem has had 10 UK number one albums with records including The Marshall Mathers LP (2000), The Eminem Show (2002) and Encore (2004).

Among his other records are 2017’s Revival and 2018 album Kamikaze.

His latest record will be his first studio album since 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By, which also featured a deluxe edition, Side B.

The rapper achieved mainstream popularity with 1999’s The Slim Shady LP, which earned him the best rap album at the Grammys.

The success of his latest track has knocked catchy pop song Espresso, by Sabrina Carpenter, from the top spot, placing her at number two in this week’s singles chart.

The track is followed by Band4Band by British rapper Central Cee featuring Lil Baby, which has moved up one spot since last week to number three.

A Bar Song (Tipsy) by American artist Shaboozey is in the fourth sport while Birds Of A Feather by pop singer Billie Eilish is in at number five.