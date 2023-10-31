Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters to star in new Celebrity Gogglebox for SU2C

Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters

Boiling Point stars Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters will settle down on their sofa for an upcoming episode of Celebrity Gogglebox in support of Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C).

The married couple and their children, Grace and Alfie, will be among the famous faces sharing their opinions on the latest TV instalments for the special edition, which will air on Channel 4 on Friday after the main charity show.

They will join Gogglebox fixtures including the Siddiquis, married couple Mary Killen and Giles Wood, duo Jenny Newby and Lee Riley.

Davina McCall will be presenting a live show for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) celebrating 10 years of the appeal, along with Joe Lycett and Adam Hills (SU2C/Channel 4/PA)

Graham, who has starred in Snatch and The Irishman, and Walters, known for BBC crime series Whitechapel, both star in restaurant drama Boiling Point.

It was first released as a short film in 2019 of the same name before being adapted for five-part TV series which is set six months after the original movie.

Further celebrity guests for the Gogglebox special will be announced in due course.

The main live show, which is celebrating 10 years of the appeal, will be presented by a host of stars including Joe Lycett, Davina McCall and Adam Hills.

The Channel 4 programme will be held at The Francis Crick Institute, a renowned hub for pioneering cancer research, for Cancer Research UK.

Comedian Munya Chawawa will join Lycett, McCall and Hills to present the 90-minute takeover, which will also feature pop star Rita Ora, Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse and actress Cush Jumbo.

After the live show and the new Celebrity Gogglebox episode, the star-studded final of Don’t Look Down will air.

Adam Hills for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C/Channel 4)

It will see Paddy McGuinness lead his team of celebrities as they attempt a world-first relay highwire walk over the London Stadium.

The night of TV will end with Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert hosting an SU2C comedy roast, featuring Ellie Taylor, Danny Beard, and Nish Kumar.

Comedians Sara Barron, Thanyia Moore, Bobby Mair, Harriet Kemsley, Fatiha El-Ghorri and Larry Dean will also take part in a roast roulette.

It will culminate in a Sean Lock: Lockipedia segment in memory of the comic who died in August 2021 aged 58 following a battle with cancer.