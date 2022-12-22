Watch: Beverley Knight 'parties in a lift' with other celebrities in new TikTok dance trend

Beverley Knight with her famous friends in the lift. Photo: Beverley Knight/Instagram

The Wolves-born singer wore a stunning red gown as she was joined by Luke Evans, Nicole Sherzinger, Ollie Murs, and Leann Rimes to dance to Cuff It by Beyonce while shooting for Evans' BBC programme, 'Showtime!'.

She said in the caption: "Only @thereallukeevans could drag me all the way to Wales to party in a lift!

"You have probably seen it already, but we had to jump on the Cuff it vibe!

"Showtime with Luke Evans airs tomorrow night at 8pm on BBC Two and BBC One in Wales, with @nicolescherzinger @leannrimes and my Starstruck Star @ollymurs."

The caption refers to the 'Cuff it' dance that the group is doing, a new popular TikTok trend to the tune of Beyonce's single that was released earlier this year. Luke Evans also posted the video onto his own Instagram account.