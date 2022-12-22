Notification Settings

Watch: Beverley Knight 'parties in a lift' with other celebrities in new TikTok dance trend

By Lauren HillShowbizPublished:

Our very own Beverley Knight has shared a video on Instagram of her 'partying in a lift' with some very familiar faces.

Beverley Knight with her famous friends in the lift. Photo: Beverley Knight/Instagram
The Wolves-born singer wore a stunning red gown as she was joined by Luke Evans, Nicole Sherzinger, Ollie Murs, and Leann Rimes to dance to Cuff It by Beyonce while shooting for Evans' BBC programme, 'Showtime!'.

She said in the caption: "Only @thereallukeevans could drag me all the way to Wales to party in a lift!

"You have probably seen it already, but we had to jump on the Cuff it vibe!

"Showtime with Luke Evans airs tomorrow night at 8pm on BBC Two and BBC One in Wales, with @nicolescherzinger @leannrimes and my Starstruck Star @ollymurs."

The caption refers to the 'Cuff it' dance that the group is doing, a new popular TikTok trend to the tune of Beyonce's single that was released earlier this year. Luke Evans also posted the video onto his own Instagram account.

The show will airing at 8pm tonight, December 22, on BBC Two.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

