Black Country Musicom Festival 2024: All you need to know about this weekend's must-hear music event
Black Country Musicom Festival 2024 is set to be one of the biggest and best music events in the Black Country calendar this year – but what is it?
Thousands of people are set to head to Himley Hall and Park in Himley, Dudley, on Sunday, July 14, where one of the biggest tribute-led festivals is due to take place.
The event will see more than 30 world class musicians come together to perform.
What is it?
From stunning violinists to Led Zeppelin tributes, the avid music lover can experience it all at the Dudley-based event.
The tribute bands will play hits from Metallica, AC/DC, Coldplay, Toto, Prince, Queen, Aerosmith and many more.