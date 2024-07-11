Black Country Musicom Festival 2024: All you need to know about this weekend's must-hear music event

Thousands of people are set to head to Himley Hall and Park in Himley, Dudley, on Sunday, July 14, where one of the biggest tribute-led festivals is due to take place.

The event will see more than 30 world class musicians come together to perform.

Black Country day is celebrated at Dudley Council's Black Country Musicom in the setting of Himley Hall in 2019. Pictured, Born in the 80's

What is it?

From stunning violinists to Led Zeppelin tributes, the avid music lover can experience it all at the Dudley-based event.

The tribute bands will play hits from Metallica, AC/DC, Coldplay, Toto, Prince, Queen, Aerosmith and many more.