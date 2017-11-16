Placebo cancels Wolverhampton show

The group had been set to play the Civic Hall on Tuesday.

This was already rescheduled from a previous date on October 21.

The band has released a statement claiming the cancellation is due to ongoing throat issues.

Brian and Stefan have released the following statement:

“We are bitterly disappointed and incredibly sorry to have to cancel these shows.

"We desperately wanted to complete the tour campaign and go out on a high following the previously postponed dates.

"We know how much these shows mean to so many of you and we hate to let you down.

"Thank you to those of you who have shown understanding and support, it means a great deal to us."

Wolverhampton Civic added:

"Brian Molko has not recovered from his ongoing throat problems, and despite regular specialist treatment and support, he has now been advised that his throat and voice are unlikely to be recovered by next week.

"Brian is therefore required to undertake further exploratory treatment and complete rest.

"All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase from 10am on Friday 17th November."

The band has also cancelled its Portsmouth and Plymouth dates.

For more information, click here