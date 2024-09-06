Like a kid in a toy shop! Toy fair to return bigger and better than ever to Walsall Wood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walsall Wood's beloved Toy and Train Collectors Fair is all set to return to Oak Park Active Living Centre, on Coppice Road, bringing with them more collectables old or new.

Collectors, shoppers and toy fans of every niche have been invited to attend this year's event, with organisers Geoff and Linda Price saying to 'bring your own' to see if you have a hidden bargain.

The toy fair is expected to see the largest number of traders and collectors yet, with featured sellers offering a range of toy cars, trains, commercials, buses and action figures.

At this year's event will also be a large range of Lego, books and items old and new.

Lina Price said: "This year is going to be better than ever. There will be lots on sale for collectors of any kind, including toy trains, cars and a range of Lego.

"We have been operating the fair since 1991, since the time of the old leisure centre, the new grounds give us a much bigger area for tables and stalls.

"If you have any collectables or toys in your attic, then why not bring them down, the dealers are always keen to buy rare and wanted items. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to this year's event."

The Toy and Train Collectors Fair will open to the public on Sunday, with doors opening between 10.30am and 3pm.

Tickets to the fair cost £2 per adult, with elderly shoppers able to get access for £1.70. Children's tickets cost £1.00, with plenty of free parking available at the leisure centre.

For more information about the event on the day, please visit the event website.