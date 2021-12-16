Bratwurst fast-food restaurant delays Merry Hill launch

Extrawurst

The restaurant will be the first of its kind in the UK but has moved the original date of December 17 to December 29.

Extrawurst will also now be hosting sausage-related celebrations in January.

The restaurant said the delay was caused by "issues procuring Extrawurst bespoke equipment from Germany which delayed the build time".

Sam Shutt, CEO Extrawurst UK said: “We are excited to launch our first UK site in Merry Hill and we’re looking forward to bringing authentic, delicious German bratwurst to the people of Dudley.

“Brits are huge sausage fans with an average person eating 2,700 sausages in their lifetime but most people only experience German bratwurst at Christmas markets so we’re delighted to bring the flavours of Germany to more people all year round.

"Keep an eye on our social pages for details on our exciting sausage-shaped launch plans.”