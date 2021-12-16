Notification Settings

Bratwurst fast-food restaurant delays Merry Hill launch

By Nathan Rowe

A German bratwurst fast-food restaurant has delayed the launch of its new branch in Merry Hill.

Extrawurst
Extrawurst

The restaurant will be the first of its kind in the UK but has moved the original date of December 17 to December 29.

Extrawurst will also now be hosting sausage-related celebrations in January.

The restaurant said the delay was caused by "issues procuring Extrawurst bespoke equipment from Germany which delayed the build time".

Sam Shutt, CEO Extrawurst UK said: “We are excited to launch our first UK site in Merry Hill and we’re looking forward to bringing authentic, delicious German bratwurst to the people of Dudley.

“Brits are huge sausage fans with an average person eating 2,700 sausages in their lifetime but most people only experience German bratwurst at Christmas markets so we’re delighted to bring the flavours of Germany to more people all year round.

"Keep an eye on our social pages for details on our exciting sausage-shaped launch plans.”

The new store is the latest in a string of additions to Merry Hill following on from the arrival of bubble tea specialist Bubblycious in April and egg-free bakery Cake Box in June.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

