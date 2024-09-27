In Pictures: Black Country Heroes 2024 awards ceremony at Molineux Stadium

Sponsored by Dudley Building Society, locals from across the region attended the glitzy event which saw twelve trophies - sponsored by William Gough & Sons Ltd - dished out to a selection of well-deserved winners who all, in their own unique way, remind us all of the difference we can make by indulging in the Black Country spirit that keeps our feet on the ground.

Ten local firms sponsored each award, plus a couple sponsored by ourselves here at the Express & Star, and each sponsor attended along with the nominees of each categories. Attendees were welcomed with a drinks reception, followed by a two-course meal and entertainment from our brilliant host Dicky Dodd who kept everyone in high spirits from start to finish.

The unforgettable evening was filled with stories of courage, perseverance, and selflessness, it was a room full of people who have - through thick and thin - kept their chin up and cracked on, a character trait we pride ourselves on across our patch in the country

But it wasn't just heroic tales, it also welcomed guests who showed off our rich history, with the century-long run JW Hunt Cup Committee being given a special award to round off the celebrations.

Award winners take to the stage.

Cllr Stuart Henley and Sue Longmore.

Just some of the winners included seven-year-old Millie Turner, who took the Child of Courage award. Kaiden Hitchins won the Future Star award and Alfie Hinks left the building with not one, but two awards for his undeniable courage and perseverance.

It was a night that pulled together dozens of residents who keep the region ticking and the excitement in the air was palpable, wine was flowing and the food provided the icing on the cake.

Mark Tanner with Richie Tanner and Joanne Tanner.

Pauline Jenkins and Roslyne Batt-Wyton.

Goodyear's Cyril Barrett with Editor Mark Drew.

Dicky Dodd hosted the event and we think we speak for everyone when we say we could not have have had a better mic-controller on the stage, his quick wit and evident sincerity with each winner proved to be a success that grew greater as the night blossomed on.

Millie Turner

Winner of the Child of Courage Award, which was sponsored by Lovell Homes, Millie Turner, seven, saved her mom's life.

Thanks to her St John’s Ambulance training, Millie acted quickly when her mom, battling cancer and a severe chest infection, collapsed and began choking on her tongue. Millie calmly placed her mom in the recovery position, preventing further danger. The hospital confirmed that her mom wouldn’t have survived without Millie's quick thinking and calm bravery.

She said: “I’m really excited and happy to win this award, thank you to all of the people that chose me!”

Future Star.Winner - Kaiden Hitchins.

Winner of the Future Star award, sponsored by Varlowe Industrial Services Ltd, Kaiden Hitchins has broken records in multiple swimming disciplines, including 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke and 200m individual medley.. He recently won 16 trophies at the Worcester County Championships at Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Despite his success, Kaiden says he mainly enjoys the friendships and fun that come with the sport. Swimming for just five years, he's already been selected for the England pathway, aiming for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Kaiden also receives support from Sandwell Council's "Gifted and Talented Programme."

He said: “I just want to say thank you for this award, it has been so great to meet loads of new people here tonight and it’s an honour to have a chance to be here.”

Alfie Hinks won the double! Outstanding Bravery and Young Star..

Alfie Hinks was the evening’s double-champ, taking home the award for Outstanding Bravery, sponsored by Enable Link LTD, and the Young Star award, sponsored by Sandwell College.

He has still shown remarkable bravery while battling a high-grade brain tumour. This has included multiple surgeries, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy. Despite facing immense challenges, including learning to walk and talk again, he has not let his disabilities hold him back. Alfie has defied the odds, raising £8,000 for children with cancer and founding ‘Alfie’s Smile’ to grant wishes for other young patients. His resilience and determination to help others make him a true inspiration.

He said: “I’ve won the Outstanding Bravery award! I’m really happy and I’m going to keep up my charity work.”

The Tara Group-sponsored Volunteer of the Year award was awarded to George Peter for his Giving Hands Mission. His dedication to his local community has been unwavering. Through the Giving Hands Mission, he has provided emergency assistance to over 12,600 individuals, preventing homelessness for 61 households. George ensured every donation was used effectively, even funding provisions from his own pocket during lean months. His commitment to supporting the elderly, homeless, and vulnerable populations, alongside mobilising volunteers, is a testament to his selflessness and profound impact on our community.

The Wellbeing and Mental Health champion crown was placed on the head of Antoinette Jackson - Invictus Education Trust Headquarters. The award is sponsored by JJX Logistics. Antoinette Jackson is Head of Safeguarding at Invictus Education Trust, and has over 16 years of experience in mental health within school settings. She developed a comprehensive Five Tier Mental Health strategy, recognised as exceptional, which supports students, staff, and families. Her initiatives reduce stigma around mental health, offering preventative education and support. Her work has significantly impacted schools in the Black Country, contributing to an Outstanding Ofsted rating. She also leads safeguarding across five churches and chairs two school governing bodies.

NHS Hero John Bunting.

The NHS Hero award - sponsored by William Gough & Sons Ltd - was handed to John Bunting. He volunteered at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust from 2008 until 2023, when he had to stop due to declining health. Honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award, John exemplifies the true spirit of volunteering, selflessly supporting and comforting countless patients. Known as "Mr. Christmas," he brought joy and eased anxieties for both patients and staff. His dedication, alongside his family's involvement, has made a lasting impact, and has been the constant friendly face that has helped during extreme operational pressures.

He said: “I’m very happy, and very surprised! When they read who I was up against I thought I had no chance!”

Uniformed Hero.Winner - Stuart Henley

The Uniformed Hero was given to dedicated firefighter and Halesowen North councillor Stuart Henley. The award was sponsored by Cougar Monitoring Ltd. Stuart is deeply committed to his community. Even before becoming a councillor, he worked tirelessly to improve the ward. Stuart supports all age groups, from organising a cafe for mental health and youth clubs to arranging Santa visits and veteran meet-ups. He also improves the area with flower troughs and organises the annual Halesowen Carnival. Balancing his roles, Stuart is a true community champion, always approachable, kind, and helpful.

He said: “Thank you to those that nominated me, I just do what I can to help out. Without those volunteers and my family none of it would have been possible.”

Community Champion.Winner - Louis Johnson.

Louis Johnson joined the stage to claim the Community Champion award, sponsored by Wolverhampton University. Louis Johnson has raised over £100,000 for 18 charities since he was five years old, including £25,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital. Known in Wolverhampton, he's organised stalls, various activities, and supported the elderly, homeless, and other local fundraisers. A dedicated volunteer at Birmingham Children's Hospital and former Garden Hut helper, Louis received the British Empire Medal in the King's New Year Honours. He faces significant health challenges yet remains committed to helping others while training to join the police force.

He said: “I’m so privileged to receive today’s award, it really means a lot.”

Fundraiser of the Year.Winner - Pauline Jenkins.

Sponsored by everyone here at the Express & Star, the Fundraiser of the Year was handed to Pauline Jenkins. For over 16 years, Pauline Jenkins has been a key fundraiser for the Leukaemia Unit Appeal Fund supporting The Georgina Unit. As a volunteer Charity Trustee, she opened two charity shops, raising £675,000 in 15 years. Pauline organises fundraising events and mentors other fundraisers. During the pandemic, she funded a chemotherapy-at-home service and transportation for cancer patients. Dedicating 4.5 days per week, Pauline also supports patient holidays, staff education, and provides invaluable personal support to the fund.

She said: “Absolutely overjoyed to receive this award, but as I have always said, we’re only as good as the volunteers we have working with us.”

Environmental Champion.Winner - Chris Jones - Birchills Agenda 21.

The region’s newly crowned Environmental Champion is Chris Jones - Birchills Agenda 21. The award is sponsored by Tomato Energy. Chris Jones has been instrumental over the past 39 years in turning Birchills Agenda 21 into a vibrant community group. Chris has overseen the first Green Flag Award for Reedswood Park. This involved a £100,000 play area regeneration along with new ponds to enhance biodiversity. Chris runs a centre which offers digital access, cycling, functional skills, toddler groups plus sports such as snooker, pool, and table tennis. The local book exchange and litter picking also operates from the community building.

He said: “I am really honoured to get this award, but I want to dedicate it to everybody that takes part in saving our environment.

Special Recognition.Winner - JW Hunt Cup Committee, Alex Hamil holding the award.

Last but certainly not least, the Express & Star sponsored award for Special Recognition was given to the JW Hunt Cup Committee. Since 1926, the JW Hunt Cup Committee has raised over £400,000 for the Beacon Centre for the Blind. Despite their age, the five committee members, led by Alex Hamil, MBE, tirelessly organise this charity football competition, engaging more than 30 teams, and fundraising year-round. Their dedication, even during the pandemic, highlights their exceptional community spirit and commitment to supporting the visually impaired.

Alex Hamil, said: “Very proud, it's a wonderful award and its really unique, it’ll go straight in our display cabinet.”

This event was about highlighting all of the good that this region has to offer, because its far out-weighs the bad, we hope these winners serve as a reminder of all the good we can do when we stick together as the bussling community we are.