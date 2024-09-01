Watch: Wolverhampton's Krazy Races arrived back in the city with a bang

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual soap box kart races was back with a bang and, despite the cloudy weather, brought a splash of colour and excitement to the city centre.

Daredevil racers geared up to raise money for a number of different charities and organisations, jumping in their box carts to race against one another in their quirky homemade automobiles.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 01/09/2024 - Krazy Races Wolverhampton 2024. In Picture: Friends of Alfie Johnson.

20 teams in total got behind their wacky wheels for the race which followed a route from Lichfield Street, Queen Square to Victoria Street.

The carts launched past the former Beatties building and tackled the course – more than 382 yards long and featuring chicanes, obstacles, water and more.

The event was sponsored by motor repair company KwikFit which set up a pit area out the Wolverhampton Civic Centre during the day. Other attractions included trade stands, a big screen and a bar in Queen Square.

This year saw a whole host of weird and wonderful Krazy karts, including a NASA-themed spaceship cart, a homemade fire engine, and a dirt buggy made by Friends of Alfie Johnson, a charity which was set up in memory of the 16-year-old from Stourbridge who was born with severe disabilities. Alfie passed away in November last year.

The charity was set up by his family and has been running for 15 years, offering financial help to families in the Black Country who have children with disabilities.