Blooming great time to be had at upcoming West Bromwich nature event

Green Roots on the Meadow, a 'green space' project initiated last year, has returned with a free public event celebrating the flourishing meadow planted last September.

The aim of the project was to enhance urban green spaces across West Bromwich – led by local arts organisation Multistory, in partnership with Sandwell Council, the Birmingham & Black Country Wildlife Trust and New Square West Bromwich, the meadow planting event saw participation from volunteers who wanted to bring about biodiversity in their community.

The next event to celebrate the meadow will see activities such as live performances, family activities, seed scattering, giveaways, meadow cutting, and more, to celebrate the Green Roots urban greening project.

There will also be free food and refreshments.

The fun will commence at 10am and finish at 2pm on September 7. It can be found behind Primark in the New Square Shopping Centre, West Bromwich, accessed on the corner of Walsall Street, opposite Tiny Tot's nursery.

The Birmingham & Black Country Wildlife Trust will lead the first meadow cutting since it was planted, which will manage tough grasses and promote the growth of wildflowers.

They will conduct two 15-minute demonstrations, showcasing traditional cutting techniques and attendees can try their hand at meadow cutting, teaching the importance of biodiversity.

As well as the cutting demonstrations, the Birmingham & Black Country Wildlife Trust will bring yellow rattle seeds that are important for meadow health – visitors can get a free pack of seeds to grow their own wildflowers at home.

The event will also feature a performance by the inclusive theatre company, Open Theatre, as well as a live rendition of the ‘Sounding the West Bromwich Way’ map created by Lee Mackenzie, Lorenzo Prati, Multistory and Sandwell Visually Impaired community members, where local musicians will bring to life the sounds and stories of West Bromwich.

Meadow Planting, Green Roots West Bromwich. Photo: Multistory

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Infrastructure, said: "The Green Roots on the Meadow Event is not just a look back at what we’ve achieved but a step forward in our ongoing commitment to preserving nature in our urban space.

“I encourage everyone to celebrate the beauty of our local environment and the power of community action. This is a real reminder that when we work together as one we can achieve wonderful results and create beautiful spaces for everyone to enjoy.”

Alice O’Rourke, Programme Manager at Multistory, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible success of our Green Roots project. This event on the meadow is a testament to the power of community collaboration and our shared commitment to creating vibrant and accessible green spaces in urban areas across Sandwell. We look forward to continuing this important work and seeing the positive impact on both nature and the local community.”

More information can be found on Multistory's website.