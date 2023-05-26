Free family food and drink festival promises an action-packed day

The Cannock Food and Drink Festival poster

On August 5 and 6, Cannock Food and Drink Festival will be held for the first time, featuring more than a hundred stalls, crafts, activities, bouncy castles, live music, food and drink, and a picnic area.

Visitors are invited to bring their own deck chairs to sit and enjoy the performances from 10am to 5pm.

The event will take place on a field between Watt Meadow Farm and the Laney Green interchange on Cannock Road, Shareshill, Wolverhampton.

Drivers can access the field through a gate on the A460 Cannock Road, where parking will be available on the right-hand side.

Cars can access the field through the gate (circled) Picture: Google