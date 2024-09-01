I visited a traditional Italian restaurant with a West Midlands sparkle - here's my verdict

https://da.ily/video/x8s1fyu

Birmingham and the Black Country are blessed with some pretty spectacular Italian restaurants offering some amazing pasta and pizza dishes for reasonable prices.

There is also an abundance of pretty standard chains around too, of course.

But the region is lucky to be home to some traditional independent venues which are super-keen to showcase their authenticity with home-made linguine, olive oil nectar, genuine wood fired pizza ovens and the like.

One of these is Trentina on Mary Street in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham which has been winning some rave reviews.

It’s got a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor with one diner telling how they stopped three strangers to tell them about their ‘amazing dinner’ and how they were ‘almost tempted to drive back from London just to go there again’.

Trentina on Mary Street in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham

I didn’t have to travel as far as London to check out the recommendations of this beautifully bijoux venue, which I discovered on my way to another renowned Italian nearby called Pasta di Piazza. Trentina caught my eye with its huge floor to ceiling welcoming windows and charming chalkboards announcing ‘fresh pasta handmade daily’ outside.

It looked so busy – clearly a popular spot which I decided was simply a must to visit as soon as I could.

We arrived on a sunny Saturday early evening with the windows wide open amid the warm weather. An ideal climate to enjoy some genuine Italian fare.

Mindful of it being so popular – and not very big – we booked in advance and were welcomed with smiles and swiftly shown to our table on arrival.

Within minutes we were served with an ice chilled glass of tap water to settle in ahead of the important business of perusing the menu. The atmosphere was buzzing. Most of the tables were taken with some dining in pairs and others in larger groups.

Pappardelle with Beef & Pork white ragu at Trentina in the Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham

At times there was quite a lot of noise as people chatted all around us – although the tables were comfortably spread out around the venue.

As you may expect from a smaller venue there wasn’t a huge amount of dishes to choose from – but quality is always better than quantity.

And at this point you may have started to wonder what the West Midlands twist is. Well, dear reader, this authentic Italian restaurant prides itself on its traditional dishes – created from locally sourced ingredients.

As they say: “We pride ourselves on the British accent our Italian inspired menu has.”

Devon crab ravioli with pink peppercorns

Divine

There are components that are shipped across Europe, but for the main the dishes on offer here are from producers nearby – offering a prime, fresh taste for diners.

We began our feast with Stracciatella & House Pesto (£8) accompanied by Sea Salt Focaccia.

The cool, creamy cheese – which we were advised was made from British dairy herds – was divine.

The gloriously green herbs trickling through the curds like a gentle river running through the Italian Alps – oozing with goodness and comfort once scooped on top of a hunk of springy focaccia drizzled in olive oil with a sharp crunch of salt and crust.

It was a superb start. It was definitely one to share. And maybe it would have been better accompanied with another small plate or two rather than one of the mains due to the generous portions.

However, we had planned it as our starter, so followed up with a pasta main course.

Affogato at Trentina in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter

I chose the Pappardelle with Beef & Pork white ragu. The meat was sourced from Dunwood Farm in Staffordshire which focuses on rare breed beef and free range pork using whole carcass butchery.

The dish was another triumph – the ragu was deliciously moist surrounded by the exquisite pasta ribbons topped with tasty parmesan shavings and herbs.

My friend enjoyed the Devon crab ravioli topped with jewel-like pink peppercorns. I was quite envious, although, my dish was divine.

For dessert I opted for Soft Serve Ice Cream with Affogato (£5). It was the best ever affogato I’ve ever had. The perfect blend of strong coffee with the super smooth vanilla ice cream.

My friend chose the Tiramisu (£7), which was gloriously and genuinely Italian. It was also quite a substantial portion – she had to admit defeat and was unable to finish.

Impressive – Stracciatella & House Pesto accompanied by Sea Salt Focaccia at Trentina in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham

There are so many places nearby Trentina to visit before and after food. We took a trip to 40 Saint Paul’s after our meal. It was declared to be the ‘World’s best Gin Bar’ in 2019, no less.

These days it’s got a speakeasy vibe. It’s one of the friendliest bars in town, and a great place for a visit – although your eyes will have to get used to the very dim lighting.

We also took a stroll to Birmingham’s iconic Jam House, one of the city’s most renowned live music venues.

Our hearty Italian meal at Trentina ensured we had plenty of energy to enjoy the sites. The West Midlands is home to some amazing Italian restaurants and Trentina is truly a gem in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham.

Rating 4/5

Sample Menu

Starters:

House Salad £6.50

Chilli & Garlic Rosso Prawns £12

Courgette with Mint & Garlic £6

Main Courses

Gnocchi, San Marzano Tomatoes &

Aubergine £12

Calamarata, Tuna, San Marzano

Tomatoes, Capers, Olives £14

Spaghetti, Lemon Butter, Parsley,

black Pepper £9.50

Desserts

Tiramisu £7

Ice cream £5 choose: Affogato,

Olive Oil & Sea Salt, Pistachios,

Amerenacherrytoffee fudge syrup,

marsala all ‘uvo cremovo