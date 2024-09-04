Bigfoot and his Monster Truck friends set to turn Brum into a petrol head's paradise

"Or go mental in a Mattel Monster Truck."

"But what about going barmy about a bouncy Bigfoot which glows in the dark?"

Next Spring, dreams can come true for mega-motor fans in Birmingham when the motor city becomes a petrol head paradise."

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is bringing its brand new Glow-N-Fire show to Utitlita Arena on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6 .

The show has already proved a hit in petrol-head paradise America so will be bound to be a hit in Britain's motor-city Birmingham.

A Hot Wheels spokesman said: "This exciting new experience will feature the same level of fun and excitement that fans have come to expect, but with an added fiery twist. Get ready for more heat and action as we continue to bring the ultimate monster truck show to fans in Birmingham.

Monster Trucks are coming to Birmingham

"Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire is produced by Family Entertainment Live and brings fans’ favourite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Gunkster and fan favourite Bigfoot."

And every electric engine lover's nightmare is also making its debut - Skelesaurus, "the giant that unleashes his fossil fury".

Fans can also witness a special appearance from a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team. Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a big value for the whole family."

Tickets and event information are available at https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-hot-wheels-monster-trucks-live-1272524 with discounted tickets available for children under 13. Tickets are subject to convenience and facility fees.