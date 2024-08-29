TV Gladiator Giant to appear at Dudley attraction for one day only - find out how you can meet him
TV Gladiator Giant is visiting Dudley Zoo and Castle on Sunday, September 1.
By John Corser
Published
He will be meeting some of the animals and taking part in a meet and greet with visitors at the Dudley attraction between 11.45am and 1.30pm.
The 6ft 5in Giant, real name Jamie Johal, a former firefighter turned bodybuilder is playing the villain in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's pantomime Beauty and the Beast, which runs from November 30 to January 5.
The zoo is one of the sponsors of the production.
Normal zoo admission applies on Sunday.