Watch: More than 2,000 join in fun at Tipton canal festival despite second day being cancelled

More than 2,000 people of all ages turned out to the waterways at Coronation Gardens to join in the fun for the first day of the Tipton Canal and Community Festival on Saturday.

Attendees were invited to marvel at dozens of colourful boats, browse the offerings of traders both on land and on water, hop on-board a boat trip and even have a try at kayaking.

The canal and community festival made its return for the first time in five years

The nearby Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory, known for its creative recipes, also joined in the festivities by crafting a boat-themed pie which was on sale at the Hurst Lane eatery throughout the weekend.

The festival was last held in 2019, with a lack of organisers and restrictions brought on by Covid-19 to explain for its absence.