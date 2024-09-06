Hundreds flock to Wolverhampton park for colourful Punjabi celebration
There was food, music, dancing and all round celebrations at an all-female Punjabi festival held in Wolverhampton.
More than 400 women of all ages turned out to join in the fun at the event in Phoenix Park on August 18.
It was held to celebrate Teeyan Da Mela, a vibrant Punjabi festival which traditionally honours the strength and spirit of women through music, dance, and communal festivities.
The day was hosted by the Gng Ekta Group, a charity based at the Sedgley Street Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Wolverhampton which offers mental health support for women.
Attendees soaked up the sun, dined on the food offerings including samosas and listened to the sounds of the dhol drums, played by Harry Dhingra, who helped create the authentic Punjabi atmosphere.
Iqbal Kaur, member of Ekta Group said: "I was so happy to see such a great turnout. We had amazing weather and equally amazing women, all coming together to enjoy and celebrate each other."
The charity said it was already looking forward to creating future events to help bring women and communities together.