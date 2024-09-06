Hundreds flock to Wolverhampton park for colourful Punjabi celebration

More than 400 people turned out to the event

More than 400 women of all ages turned out to join in the fun at the event in Phoenix Park on August 18.

It was held to celebrate Teeyan Da Mela, a vibrant Punjabi festival which traditionally honours the strength and spirit of women through music, dance, and communal festivities.

The sun shone down on attendees on the day of the event

The day was hosted by the Gng Ekta Group, a charity based at the Sedgley Street Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Wolverhampton which offers mental health support for women.

Attendees soaked up the sun, dined on the food offerings including samosas and listened to the sounds of the dhol drums, played by Harry Dhingra, who helped create the authentic Punjabi atmosphere.

The event was held in Wolverhampton's Phoenix Park

Iqbal Kaur, member of Ekta Group said: "I was so happy to see such a great turnout. We had amazing weather and equally amazing women, all coming together to enjoy and celebrate each other."

The charity said it was already looking forward to creating future events to help bring women and communities together.