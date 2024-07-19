Revealed: How many music fans have visited Wolverhampton's The Halls since reopening

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The venue in North Street, formerly known as the Civic and Wulfrun Hall, reopened in May last year after undergoing an eight-year revamp at a cost of more than £48 million.

Operator AEG said 200,000 ticket payers have attended 133 major shows in that time, equalling more than 1,000 customers per event.

The figures come as it was announced that folk legend Bob Dylan is coming to perform there on November 9 with pre-tickets selling out within minutes of fans finding out. The tickets are costing about £106.

The independent research body Global Tourism Solutions and West Midlands Grown Company data show that in the past year Wolverhampton attracted more than 10m visitors an increase on 9.8m in 2022.