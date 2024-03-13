Revealed: Another new name for The Halls Wolverhampton as sponsorship is announced

The iconic venue – which burst back into life in May last year after a £48 million renovation project – has been renamed University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.

The new title marks the start of a five-year agreement between the university and venue operators AEG.

Under the new partnership, students at the University of Wolverhampton could benefit from industry experience, with training opportunities to be offered.

The venue, previously known as the Civic Halls, will also host graduation ceremonies with the first to be held there next week.

The Grade II listed site has welcomed thousands of people through the doors since its long awaited reopening and played host to a range of popular artists including Blur, McFly and Liam Gallagher.