Anti-racism campaigners to hold demonstration in Birmingham amid unconfirmed rumours of anti-immigration protests

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The protests, organised by Stand Up to Racism, will take place in 20 areas across the nation, and attendees who call themselves anti-fascists will mobilise to counter rumoured planned attacks on immigration lawyers and services tonight across the country.

It comes as a response to what they claim was released by a 'Far right' telegram group at the centre of the riots who apparently published a list of their own planned protests earlier this week.

In the statement the anti-racism group said it wants to 'make sure' there is community defence and resistance to the rumoured attacks, so trade unions, faith and community groups will be at the centre of these counter-demonstrations.

Riot scenes in Tamworth

At the same time, social media is rife with rumours of 'anti-immigration protests' set to launch in a concerning amount of locations, including Birmingham.

Weyman Bennett, Stand Up to Racism co-convenor said: "Tonight, the far-right have put a target on immigration and asylum services around Britain. We have already witnessed far right riots attempting to burn down hotels housing refugees. Their agenda is to stop migration, and the multicultural Britain as we know it.

"Our protests must unite black, white, Muslim, Jewish, LGBT+ people to stand against the far right threat. We have beaten them before and we will beat them again through unity and solidarity."

Violence ensued outside the Holiday Inn Express.

Worrying protests - which have mostly become violent riots - have been happening across the nation, with a particularly dangerous one happening in Tamworth when masked thugs tried to torch a Holiday Inn Express on Sunday evening, and as a result the public has been advised to steer clear of any events.

In a response to the violence, the Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands has nailed down his expectations of West Midlands Police amid 'disgraceful scenes of disorder and violence'.

Simon Foster

Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said he 'appreciates and understands' that there are serious concerns across the West Midlands, as a consequence of the 'disgraceful scenes of disorder and violence', that have taken place across the country.

In the statement he said that in light of the current issues he has 'clear expectations' of the West Midlands Police, pointing that at the top of that list is police officers and staff doing all that is within their power to keep people and communities safe and secure.

Secondly, he said that policing will be undertook 'without fear or favour' and anyone engaging in the disorder or violence will be held to account set to face the consequences of their criminal activity.

He also made it clear that there is 'no place for division, hate or racism' and will not tolerate it in the West Midlands.

Advising the public, he 'strongly' urges anyone to avoid gathering 'at any events' and that the public allows the police to carry out their essential duties, on behalf of every civilian in the region.

Mr Foster then commended the many police officers and staff who have stood - and stand - ready to to respond in order to protect the people and communities of the West Midlands, or to provide support in other parts of the country if called upon to do so.

The statement comes following terrifying incidents in parts of the region.

Footage of the horrific torching of the Tamworth based hotel was shared on social media which showed a masked mob hurling bricks and bottles at the hotel as asylum seekers inside watched from their windows.

Many members of the violent group were seen wearing black face coverings and were heard chanting: "Whose streets? Our streets."

In the statement, Mr Foster said: "I appreciate and understand, that there are serious concerns across the West Midlands, as a consequence of the disgraceful scenes of disorder and violence, that have taken place across the country.

"My clear expectation of West Midlands Police is that:

"Firstly, police officers and staff will do all that is within their power, to keep people and communities safe and secure.

"Secondly, at all times, policing is without fear or favour and anyone, whoever they are, if they engage in disorder or violence, will be held to account and will face the consequences of their criminal activity.

"I want to make it clear that there is no place for division, hate or racism and it will not be tolerated in the West Midlands.

"My advice to everyone, is that I strongly urge you to avoid gathering at any events and that you allow the police to carry out their essential duties, on behalf of the public.

"Finally, I commend police officers and staff, who stand ready to respond, in order to protect the people and communities of the West Midlands, or to provide support in other parts of the country, if called upon to do so."