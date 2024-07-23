'Public are advised to avoid the area' Police, ambulance and fire service responding to 'incident' in Netherton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on its official X account, formerly Twitter, Dudley Police said it is 'responding to an incident' tonight, July 23, on Highbridge Road.

They are joined by West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

It has advised the public to avoid the area to help emergency services respond.

It finished by confirming that Highbridge Road remains closed.

On its site, it said: "We’re responding to an incident this evening, July 23, alongside colleagues from West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service in Highbridge Road, Netherton.

"The public are advised to avoid the area to help emergency services respond.

"Highbridge Road remains closed."