Lane reopens after earlier closure on M6 northbound

West Midlands Roads reported the disruption between Junction 5 for Castle Bromwich and Junction 6 for the A38M at around 3pm on Monday.

It said one of three lanes had been blocked as a result of a broken down heavy goods vehicle.

Drivers were warned of minor delays on approach to the incident.

West Midlands Road issued an update to X, formerly Twitter, at around 4pm to advise that the disruption had been resolved and normal traffic had resumed.