Large fire and explosions at lorry dealership as tyres and vehicles catch fire

By Eleanor LawsonSandwellBreaking NewsPublished: Last Updated:

A fire is raging at a truck dealership in Bilston, with witnesses reporting explosions as the fire consumes vehicles and gas cannisters.

The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs.
West Midlands Fire Service were called to G C Rickards in Queen Street, Moxley, at 6.24pm on Friday, and nine fire crews attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the fire has engulfed a large quantity of tyres and a number of medium to large vans.

Benjamin Powell-Stubbs could see the smoke from Darlaston, and drove down to the scene.

He said: "It was a few lorries that were in the yard that had caught fire, and it was spreading from the lorries on to other things like gas cannisters.

"There were explosions as the fire engulfed gas cannisters and other vehicles."

The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs.
The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs.
The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs.
The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs.
The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs.
The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs.
The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs.
The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs.

People across the Black Country have taken to social media to say they have seen a plume of black smoke dominating the sky.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "There is an incident on Queen Street, Moxley in Wolverhampton. Nine appliances are dealing with the incident. If you live in the area please keep your windows and doors shut."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

