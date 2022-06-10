Large fire and explosions at lorry dealership as tyres and vehicles catch fire

The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs.

West Midlands Fire Service were called to G C Rickards in Queen Street, Moxley, at 6.24pm on Friday, and nine fire crews attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the fire has engulfed a large quantity of tyres and a number of medium to large vans.

Benjamin Powell-Stubbs could see the smoke from Darlaston, and drove down to the scene.

He said: "It was a few lorries that were in the yard that had caught fire, and it was spreading from the lorries on to other things like gas cannisters.

"There were explosions as the fire engulfed gas cannisters and other vehicles."

The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs. The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs. The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs. The fire in Moxley. Photo: Benjamin Powell-Stubbs.

People across the Black Country have taken to social media to say they have seen a plume of black smoke dominating the sky.