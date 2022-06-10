Large fire and explosions at lorry dealership as tyres and vehicles catch fire

West Midlands Fire Service were called to G C Rickards in Queen Street, Moxley, at 6.24pm on Friday, and nine fire crews attended the scene.
A spokesperson for the fire service said the fire has engulfed a large quantity of tyres and a number of medium to large vans.
Benjamin Powell-Stubbs could see the smoke from Darlaston, and drove down to the scene.
He said: "It was a few lorries that were in the yard that had caught fire, and it was spreading from the lorries on to other things like gas cannisters.
"There were explosions as the fire engulfed gas cannisters and other vehicles."
People across the Black Country have taken to social media to say they have seen a plume of black smoke dominating the sky.
West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "There is an incident on Queen Street, Moxley in Wolverhampton. Nine appliances are dealing with the incident. If you live in the area please keep your windows and doors shut."