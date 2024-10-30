Staffordshire care services scoop national awards

Jade Myatt is an Assistant Psychologist and was the winner of the Cygnet Service Users Choice Health Care Award, alongside Dr Ali Jahan and the teams at Cygnet Elms and Cygnet Cedars. They scooped one of the top prizes at the Cygnet achievement awards, a day of celebration for caring, dedicated and hard-working health and social care workers.

The service users’ choice award gives service users, including their families and carers, the opportunity to nominate a member of staff who they feel deserves special recognition for the exceptional care they give.

Jade’s nomination, made by a patient, said: “Jade has helped me learn to trust again by always showing up for me and never letting me down. She has helped me to turn my life around and I will be forever grateful for everything she has done for me.”

The awards took place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham and recognised the individuals and teams who make outstanding contributions to health and social care.

The awards were hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips, together with her son Olly, who has Downs Syndrome.

Upon receiving the award, Jade said: “I feel so lucky to have even been nominated for the award, let alone to win. It’s such an incredible feeling when the work that you’re so passionate about get recognised. I’d say the best feeling is knowing that it’s come from the service users and how they value the work that I and my team do and the positive impact this has had on them and their lives. It makes the job even more rewarding.

“On a personal level this award means so much, and it’s really refreshed and refuelled my drive and motivation to deliver the best practice that I can and to go on and progress my career even further s that I can continue working with people for many years to come.

“Having events like this are so important because not only does it give staff the space to feel appreciated but it also encourages everyone to notice to good work that we all do on a day to day basis that may go unnoticed or may just be routine. And in recognising that, it motivates people to continue doing the work they do. It’s so nice to be able to have that space and share a room with so many likeminded people.

“Thank you again to the amazing service users I work with and the colleagues I get to work alongside. I truly appreciate this award from the bottom of my heart. And thank you to Cygnet for hosting such a fantastic day where everyone got to be celebrated.”

Jade with her award. Photo: Cygnet Health Care

Cygnet Cedars, on Bordesely Green, is a 24-bed high dependency complex care service for men with learning disabilities. Cygnet Elms, on Streetly Road, is a 10-bed service which offers the same support for women.

Another Birmingham service also won an award with Cygnet Wast Hills, in Kings Norton, winning the Health Care Service of the Year award in recognition of the work it does supporting up to 21 individuals with autism and learning disabilities.

In February this year, the Cygnet Health Care service achieved Advanced Status in Autism Accreditation, a milestone which highlights enduring commitment to excellence in autism support.

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet Group CEO, said: “It is always a genuine pleasure for me to hear how Cygnet staff are making an incredible difference to some of society’s most vulnerable people. The work they are doing, and the care they are providing, is having a positive impact on so many lives.

Jade and the team at Cygnet Elms and Cygnet Cedars. Photo: Cygnet Health Care

“The awards are about recognising and honouring the dedication, compassion and sheer hard work shown by staff who, no matter their role, play a vital part in the provision of patient and resident care.

“Jade, Dr Jahan and the entire teams at Cygnet Cedars, Cygnet Elms and Cygnet Wast Hills consistently go above and beyond for the individuals in their care. They demonstrate a passion for their work, commitment to excellence, and an unwavering dedication to our service users.”

By Gemma Attew - Contributor