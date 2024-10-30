Stafford village to host major comedy festival next spring

The three day showcase of stand-up comedy features Strictly Come Dancing Star Seann Walsh alongside Live at the Apollo stars Terry Alderton and Lindsey Santoro, amongst other top comedy names and will take place between 21-23 March, 2025 at Gnosall Grosvenor Centre.

Resident compere of Jokes on Us Comedy Club, Alex Hylton said: "Since we launched our first show in Gnosall back in 2023, Gnosall has become one of my favourite venues, It’s always a great atmosphere and the local community have been really supportive of the local comedy nights.

"It’s great to bring top TV comedians to such an intimate venue. Word has been getting round the circuit about Gnosall Comedy Club…comedians are always pestering me to book them in, so when we had the chance to organise Gnosall Comedy Festival, I knew we could get a belting line-up together, and I was right!

"I reckon it’ll be the best line-up happening anywhere in the country that weekend, and it’s not in a theatre, it’s not at the Comedy Store, it’s in a village hall in rural Staffordshire!"

The three day event starts on Friday, 21 March with a show featuring Terry Alderton fresh from his sold-out national tour, Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year winner Nina Gilligan and Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer nominee David Eagle.

The Saturday show is headlined by Seann Walsh, best known for his appearances on Strictly Come Dancing, ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’ and locally as the star of Stafford Gatehouse Theatre’s Twelfth Night. Seann is joined by Lindsey Santoro, who performed at Wembley as the support act of choice for Joe Lycett, plus comedy circuit veteran Peter Brush.

Live at the Apollo Star Lindsey Santoro. Photo: Lindsey Santoro

The weekend of laughs will round off on Sunday, 23 March with a new act showcase, featuring some of the rising stars of the comedy circuit and your chance to catch the stars of tomorrow, including Rachel Baker, Tabish Akbar, Chloe Reynolds and Musical Comedian of the Year Tom Towelling.

Alex Hylton, who grew up in Stafford before becoming a professional comedian and winning the Leicester Comedy Festival ‘Best Show’ in 2020, will compere the three-day extravaganza.

Tickets range from £7.50-£20 and can be purchased from Ticketsource.co.uk or by searching online for ‘Gnosall Comedy Festival.’

Gnosall Comedy Festival Poster. Image: Alex Hylton

If you can’t wait until next march, tickets are available for Gnosall Comedy Club’s Christmas show on December 21st, headlined by 8 out of 10 Cats star Tony Law.

By Alex Hylton - Contributor