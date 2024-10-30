Rotary club raise awareness on World Polio Day

In 2021 there were only 12 cases reported worldwide, although on the Decline polio is still only a plane ride away. Rotary’s aim is to eradicate this disease completely even with conflict and dictatorship barriers in the way Rotary need to continue our work.

Cannock town centre on market day was a perfect choice to promote World Polio Day 2024, a team of Cannock Rotary members were on hand to talk to people about the campaign to eradicate the world of this crippling disease.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by for a chat and to ask about the campaign. Many people asked why purple for Polio? The purple crocus is a symbol of Rotary's worldwide campaign, when vaccinating millions of children in a short period of time it is impossible to document so every child has the little finger nail on their left hand painted with an indelible purple marker to ensure they only received one dose.

The Cannock club continues to raise funds in aid of the campaign and is holding a purple Beetle drive at St Luke’s Church on Saturday.

If you would like more information about Rotary visit cannockrotary.co.uk

By Harold Bould - Contributor