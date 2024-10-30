Brierley Hill's famous 'Delph Run' is more than just a pub crawl

The pub aims to elevate the drinking experience for its patrons. Real ale enthusiasts are thrilled, as this addition promises fresh, unpasteurized beers with complex flavours that celebrate traditional British brewing methods. Landlady Jessica Davies aims to have seasonal selections, ensuring there's always something unique to try. This new development showcases The Black Horse’s dedication to maintaining and enhancing its reputation as a hub for high-quality beer.

Following the installation, the legendary Brierley Hill Delph Run, is officially back. Known for being one of the most popular pub crawls in the West Midlands, this historic route connects several beloved pubs, each offering unique ales and brews.

The Black Horse’s real ale tap installation fits perfectly into the Delph Run tradition, which has seen both locals and beer tourists traversing the canal-side route since the 1800s. By reintroducing the real ale lines, The Black Horse honours the rich history of the area while offering a refreshed experience for modern-day ale fans.

This revival of the Brierley Hill Delph Run, complete with real ale tap lines at The Black Horse, is expected to reignite local enthusiasm for traditional pub culture. Beer lovers from across the region can look forward to a challenging but rewarding experience, sampling a wide variety of locally crafted ales in the setting of historic, character-filled pubs.

Real Ales on tap at the Black Horse, Delph Road, Brierley Hill. Photo: Lee Davies

For the community, it’s more than just a pub crawl; it’s a celebration of heritage, camaraderie, and the enduring appeal of well-brewed ale. The Black Horse has positioned itself at the heart of this resurgence, blending modern quality with timeless tradition to create an experience that truly honours Brierley Hill’s rich pub culture.

By Lee Davies - Contributor