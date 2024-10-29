Wolverhampton’s 1in3 Project: A Passionate Stand Against Gender-Based Violence

Through art, poetry, and public engagement, we have brought the hidden stories of survivors into the light, challenging the systemic violence that continues to affect women, men, and marginalised communities.

The statistics are as shocking as they are heartbreaking. In the UK, domestic violence claims the lives of more than two women per week, while over 2.4 million people experienced some form of domestic abuse in 2022. Female genital mutilation (FGM) remains a devastating issue, with 137,000 women and girls in the UK living with its brutal consequences. Globally, over 200 million women and girls have undergone FGM. Child marriage, another cruel violation of rights, continues even in the UK, with some girls forced into unions at 16, well below the age of 18 where full legal protection should exist. Worldwide, 12 million girls marry before the age of 18 each year, thrust into a life of abuse and deprivation, where education and freedom are stolen from them.

GBV is not just a problem for women. Men also suffer, with an estimated 700,000 men in the UK experiencing domestic violence annually. The stigma surrounding male vulnerability often traps them in silence, and mental health struggles lead to shocking outcomes. Suicide is the leading cause of death for men under 45, highlighting the urgent need for support and understanding in male experiences of abuse.

The 1in3 project has approached these issues creatively, providing survivors and the public with a platform to engage with their stories through art. Our workshops have drawn talented artists, poets, singers, and thinkers from all walks of life, each contributing their own powerful response to GBV. These artistic responses will be showcased in our exhibition at the Mander Centre from 4-7 November, offering the public a chance to witness first-hand the resilience and strength of survivors.

We have been fortunate to collaborate with numerous organisations, including WLGBTQ+, Aspiring Future, Hope Heath Town, SNJ Charitable Trust, and Gatis Community Space. While our collaboration with Refuge is not fully developed, we have made great strides in uniting various sectors to address the urgent need for dialogue around GBV. One of the highlights of our journey was the screening of "I Am Sorry" at the #LoveTheReans Festival, organised by Curiosity Productions at the Wild Side Activity Centre. This emotional and raw portrayal of domestic violence had a profound impact on the audience, offering a visceral understanding of the trauma survivors endure.

1in3 Art Exhibition. Poster: @Diyodi Menon

The upcoming launch of four books at our final performance on 3 November at The Clarendon Hotel will be a significant milestone for our project. Celebrated authors Sara Meredith, Cheryl Ann Boot, July YM Phung, and Lisa Connolly will unveil their powerful works that explore the experiences of trauma, survival, and healing. These books are not just artistic contributions they are calls to action, amplifying the voices of those who have endured violence and ensuring that their stories continue to inspire change.

None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our founder Damayanthi Sathya Muthukumaranage, whose vision brought this project to life, and our project manager, Diyodi Devinda Menon, whose leadership has been instrumental. Ian Henry, an integral part of the team, has played a major role in shaping our creative outputs, contributing his immense talent to the project’s success. Together, we have created a movement that has resonated far beyond Wolverhampton, reaching over 80,000 people online and engaging communities across the country.

We are especially excited to feature the renowned artist Kitty Kerry in our exhibition, alongside works by Damayanthi, Diyodi, and many other incredible artists whose contributions have been central to our journey. Their work offers a powerful testament to the resilience and creativity that can emerge from trauma, turning pain into transformative art.

1in3 Celebration Event. Poster: @Diyodi Menon

As we approach our final events, we invite you to join us in person or online. On 3 November, our spoken word festival at The Clarendon Hotel will feature performances by local artists, survivors, and community leaders. From 4-7 November, the Mander Centre Community Hub will host our art exhibition, showcasing the artistic responses created during our workshops.

Join us on social media, follow our journey, and become part of the movement to end gender-based violence. Together, we can build a future where these stories are no longer hidden, but are heard, honoured, and acted upon.

Thank you to everyone who has supported the 1in3 project. Through your passion, creativity, and dedication, we have made a real difference. Let’s continue this fight, amplify these voices, and work towards a world free from violence.

By Diyodi Menon - Contributor