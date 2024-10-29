Orthopaedic practitioner 'humbled' to win award for contributions

Stephen Hackett-Cann, an Orthopaedic Practitioner at Sandwell and West Birmingham (SWB) NHS Trust received the ‘Professor David Rowley Award’ as recognition for his contributions to Orthopaedic practice.

He said: “It was a shock and an honour to win the Professor David Rowley Award.

“As I look at this award, I am faced with all the amazing names from my profession and now to be placed among them is humbling,

“I truly love my job and feel blessed to be able to help people recover from their injuries.”

Dennis Newton, Senior Orthopaedic Practitioner, who works with Stephen, said: “He is very well known and respected within our profession. He has travelled the country working on agency, study days and conferences and sets the standard that many within our profession hope to achieve one day.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stephen went above and beyond for his patients, to cover the service, ensuring he delivered the highest quality of care in the process.

Steph Craig, a colleague who nominated Stephen for the award said: “Up and down the country Stephen is well known and respected within the ortho-practitioner profession and was one of the lead trainers for total contact casting.”

The David Rowley award is presented to a staff member in Orthopaedics who displays immense enthusiasm and dedication in their role.

By Sam Beeken - Contributor