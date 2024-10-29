Menopause sufferer says find an incredible employer

For more than a decade, she’s been a member of the accounts team at Access Bookings, where her expertise in finance and dedication to her role made her a trusted team member. However, as Marina began to approach her 50s, she started to experience changes she wasn’t prepared for.

"Throughout my career, I’ve always been on top of my game when it came to financial management,” Marina shares. "But as I transitioned into my 50s, I began to notice subtle changes – brain fog, feeling low, and becoming emotional at times. These symptoms crept up on me, and I didn’t realise at first that I was entering perimenopause."

The menopause journey isn’t an easy one, and for many women like Marina, the symptoms can make the workplace feel like a daunting space. The brain fog she experienced meant that tasks she had once completed with ease now required extra concentration. Some days, she found herself feeling low or emotionally drained, which added to the challenge of maintaining her usual high standards.

Fortunately, her employer, an international travel management company in Lichfield, proved to be the best ally and a highly supportive employer. "I was lucky to work with an incredible team and senior team who understood what I was going through," she says.

"They gave me the space I needed on difficult days without questioning my abilities and knowing that my team respected and supported me made a world of difference."

For Marina, having an employer that valued her contributions and recognised the need for understanding during this stage of life was crucial. Access Bookings provided flexibility when she needed it and fostered an environment where employees felt comfortable discussing personal challenges without stigma.

Marina’s journey is one that resonates with countless women across the workforce. The symptoms of menopause can significantly impact work performance. However, with the right support system in place, women can continue to thrive in their careers.

"Having a supportive team and employer during this time is essential," Marina reflects. "Menopause doesn’t define me, and I’m proud that I’ve been able to continue doing what I love, knowing I’m in an environment that champions its staff, no matter what stage of life they’re in."

For employers, Marina’s experience is a reminder that understanding, and empathy can make all the difference in retaining and supporting valuable team members.

Access Bookings has set an example by ensuring that women like Marina feel seen, heard, and supported during one of the most transformative times of their lives.

By Jenny Holden - Contributor