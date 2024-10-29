Lichfield nurse and entrepreneur honoured as an 'example to others'

Registered Nurse Prescriber Sally Wagstaff has been working in aesthetics for 11 years but earlier this year moved her successful business, Sally Wagstaff Aesthetics, into Wade Street, Lichfield.

Already a highly respected businesswoman Sally, an ex-Naval nurse who regularly advocates for better licensing and practising laws across the aesthetics industry, was 'honoured' to be highly commended for 'achieving the highest standards' by Lichfield District Council.

Announcing the award, James Johnson, regulation and enforcement officer for the council, said: “We celebrate three very different businesses that our officers have encountered over the past year. Businesses that were found to have gone above and beyond to protect people and the environment from harm.”

Mother-of-two Sally, of Kings Bromley, came second in a three-business shortlist selected by the council itself to be, as Mr Johnson went on to say during the awards ceremony: “Highly Commended for achieving the highest standards and setting an example to others in managing the risks to health, safety and wellbeing in the beauty industry.”

Honoured - Sally Wagstaff. Photo: Sally's own

'Thrilled' to be honoured by Lichfield District Council Sally, who is also an aesthetics expert columnist for magazines including CityLife in Lichfield, said: “I’m over the moon to receive this award. I have always prided myself on maintaining the highest levels of standards in everything I do as I take public safety very seriously.

“This recognition of the high standards of my business is a true testament to this and I’m thrilled and honoured to have received it. To have been personally selected by the council’s safety officers makes this honour even more poignant.”

Award takes pride of place in Sally's Lichfield clinic. Photo: Sally's own

Sally was honoured as part of Lichfield’s Beacon Awards 2024. For more on Sally Wagstaff Aesthetics please sallywagstaff.co.uk

By Justine Halifax - Contributor